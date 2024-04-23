Senate Approves $95 Billion Foreign Aid Package for Ukraine, Israel

The Senate approved a $95 billion foreign aid package for both Ukraine and Israel, days after it was passed in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Members of the U.S. Senate voted 79-18 to approve the foreign aid package, sending it to President Joe Biden’s desk.

The foreign aid package primarily consists of $61 billion in aid for Ukraine, roughly $26 billion in military aid for Israel, $9 billion for humanitarian efforts in Gaza, and roughly $8 billion in foreign aid for Taiwan and efforts to counter China’s threat in the Indo-Pacific.

Also included in the bill is wording advising the Chinese owner of TikTok to either sell the app or have it banned in the United States, according to CNN.

JUST IN — US Senate approves foreign aid package, 79-18. The bill heads now to Biden. pic.twitter.com/ge4onfcdCk — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 24, 2024

President Joe Biden has indicated that he “strongly” supports the foreign aid package proposed by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA).

During a closed House Republican Conference on April 15, Johnson proposed an idea to pass four bills under the guise of one, including sending more foreign aid to Ukraine.

Under Johnson’s plan, all four bills were wrapped into one legislation package that the House would then vote on, unlocking separate votes for each of the other bills.

In response to the Senate passing the $95 billion foreign aid package, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) stressed the importance of “alliances” with other countries, according to WLWT5 News.

“It’s time to re-affirm some basic truths: That alliances matter. That foreign nations’ respect for American interests depends on our willingness to defend them. And that peace, prosperity, and security are not accidents – They’re products of American leadership, and American sacrifice.”