Republicans Who Voted Against the Uniparty Speak Out

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is officially the Uniparty Speaker of the House. But eleven Republicans voted against a procedural fig leaf from Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) that allowed Democrats to claim they saved the House from dysfunction while ostensibly opposing his agenda.

Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Eric Burlison (R-MO), Eli Crane (R-AZ), Warren Davidson (R-OH), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Thomas Massie (R-KY), Alex Mooney (R-WV), Barry Moore (R-AL), Chip Roy (R-TX), and Victoria Spartz (R-IN) voted against tabling the resolution brought by Massie and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

WATCH — Dem Rep Khanna: I Would Vote to Protect Speaker Johnson:

The eleven harbored different levels of frustration with Johnson’s coalition government — a governing style which led House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) to boast “even though we’re in the minority, we effectively have been governing as if we were in the majority.”

But while not all would have voted to oust Johnson at this time, they seemed united in opposition to the parliamentary smoke-and-mirrors that blocked a vote on Greene and Massie’s resolution.

Here are their statements.

Andy Biggs

“I am profoundly disappointed with Mike Johnson’s tenure as Speaker of the House. When the Republican Conference first nominated Mike for Speaker, I was eager to work alongside him to bring real change to Congress. Unfortunately, Mike has maintained the status quo of growing the national debt and passing America Last legislation.

“Speaker Johnson has embraced the idea of a European-style coalition government, too often relying on votes from House Democrats to prop up the DC Cartel’s legislation. Democrats voted to kill Congresswoman Greene’s motion to vacate the Chair.

“The Democratic Conference made clear their intention to save his speakership, but I found it necessary to cast my vote in a manner that expresses my frustration with the Speaker’s lack of conservative leadership.

“I hope that the Speaker is not emboldened by today’s vote and instead chooses to reflect on the many failures of his tenure. A Republican House ought to advance Republican policies instead of kowtowing to the Democrats.”

My official statement on the Uniparty’s vote to kill @RepMTG’s motion to declare the Office of the Speaker of the House vacant: pic.twitter.com/Rvjc31yxYr — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) May 9, 2024

Eric Burlison

“While I may not agree with the timing of a MTV, joining Democrats in a motion to table was more than I could stomach. That is why I voted against the motion to table.”

While I may not agree with the timing of a MTV, joining Democrats in a motion to table was more than I could stomach. That is why I voted against the motion to table. — Rep. Eric Burlison (@RepEricBurlison) May 8, 2024

Eli Crane

“Proud to fight tooth and nail for We the People alongside these patriots.”

Proud to fight tooth and nail for We the People alongside these patriots 👊🏻https://t.co/H2sZihau5O pic.twitter.com/y441GfT4ne — Rep. Eli Crane (@RepEliCrane) May 9, 2024

Warren Davidson

“New Speaker, same vote.

“To be clear, the motion to table and the motion to vacate are separate questions. One should not be viewed as a proxy for the other.

“As I did when Speaker McCarthy was ultimately vacated, I opposed the passive-aggressive motion to table which neuters the privileged question on motion to vacate.

“Then, as now, the privileged question on motion to vacate deserves an answer.

“This time, the motion was tabled and no one was recorded on the motion to vacate. Safe to say, that vote count would have been different. Now, as before, I oppose the motion to vacate.

“Republicans need to be united around a mission, not a person. Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened. Until it does, no one will be set up for success.”

New Speaker, same vote.

To be clear, the motion to table and the motion to vacate are separate questions. One should not be viewed as a proxy for the other. As I did when Speaker McCarthy was ultimately vacated, I opposed the passive-aggressive motion to table which neuters… — Warren Davidson 🇺🇸 (@WarrenDavidson) May 8, 2024

Paul Gosar

“When I added my name to the motion to vacate the Speaker three weeks ago, I noted that nearly 11 million illegal aliens have crossed our southern border since Joe Biden took office. Many of those lawbreakers have poured into our district in Arizona, bringing violent crime, deadly drugs, human trafficking and depleting resources and services meant for U.S. citizens.

“The Speaker previously said that America’s border crisis was a hill to die on, and I could not agree more. Yet Congress ‘responded’ to the border invasion by sending $60 billion to Ukraine on top of the $150 billion the United States has previously wasted on a war that should never have happened. I have continuously called for peace between Russia and Ukraine, not more bloodshed and wasted lives.

“We cannot continue sending billions of dollars to Ukraine while our own border remains an afterthought and lawless. That is why I voted against a parliamentary procedure to table the motion to vacate the Speaker.

“I’ve often said that trust is a series of promises kept. It’s time to rebuild trust between the Speaker, Congress and the American people. I will continue to impress upon Speaker Johnson the need to secure our border and prioritize America first over Ukraine while holding the Speaker’s and Congress’ feet to the fire.”

Alex Mooney

“Something as serious as removing another Speaker of the House deserves a full debate and an up-or-down vote right away. With House Republicans possessing such a narrow majority, now is not the time to freeze the operating status of the House of Representatives once again.

“I do not support removing the Speaker at this time. I believe my Republican colleagues should be united in defeating the radical Biden agenda. We must stand up to secure our border, defund the weaponization of our government, and hold the Biden administration accountable.”

Today, I voted against a Motion to Table debate on an effort to remove House Speaker Mike Johnson. 1/3 — Rep. Alex Mooney (@RepAlexMooney) May 9, 2024

Chip Roy

“Today I voted against tabling the motion to vacate Speaker Johnson.

“Republicans must unite to defeat Democrats in November, but what we unite around matters. For months House Republicans — led by the Speaker — talked about limiting spending while promising to the American people to secure the southern border before funding Ukraine. Unfortunately, we failed to do that. Instead, the GOP United with Democrats to bust spending caps, and pass a foreign aid package with $60 billion for Ukraine as well as $9 billion available to Hamas — all with no border security whatsoever.

“As a member of Congress who represents some 750,000 Texans, that is not good enough.

“Speaker Johnson remains a friend with whom I am committed to work tirelessly in the remaining months of this Congress to defeat the radical progressive democrat agenda destroying the American dream. However, as I said when I voted for Mike in October, I am committed to holding him — and any other member of Republican leadership — accountable to do what we said we would do.

“Onward.”

Victoria Spartz

“I am not happy with where we are now, but would not vote to vacate the speaker at this time. However, I fought a lot to change Pelosi rules and have more accountability on the speaker in Congress, so I voted not to table the motion consistent with my vote on McCarthy last fall.”

I am not happy with where we are now, but would not vote to vacate the speaker at this time. However, I fought a lot to change Pelosi rules and have more accountability on the speaker in Congress, so I voted not to table the motion consistent with my vote on McCarthy last fall. — Rep. Victoria Spartz (@RepSpartz) May 8, 2024

Moore did not issue a public statement.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.