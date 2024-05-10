President Joe Biden’s opening Obamacare rolls to illegal aliens enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program is “not only unjust, it is economically unsustainable for millions of American citizens,” Senate Republicans say.

Last week, Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued a final rule to open Obamacare to DACA illegal aliens, even as about 25 million Americans are uninsured. The plan had long been advocated by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

The plan is expected to cost American taxpayers about $300 million annually.

In a letter to Becerra, Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Mike Lee (R-UT), J.D. Vance (R-OH), and Kevin Cramer (R-ND) called the plan “unsustainable” for working and middle class Americans.

“At a time when our nation has endured record numbers of illegal immigrants crossing the southern border, this announcement sends a clear message: Fixing the manufactured border crisis is the last thing that the Biden administration wants to do,” they write:

In Biden’s economy, inflation is on the rise while job growth is slowing down. Unemployment is at a two-year high, and foreign born workers are flooding the workforce. Struggling American taxpayers are already on the hook for the costs of housing and welfare for illegal immigrants. And now, with this misguided rule, President Biden is asking these same hardworking, taxpaying Americans to foot the bill for illegal immigrants’ health care. This new policy is not only unjust, it is economically unsustainable for millions of American citizens. [Emphasis added] In announcing this rule, President Biden purports to be the champion for migrant children. However, under your watch, this administration has actually lost track of over 85,000 migrant children, many of whom have been trafficked and subjected to dangerous and exploitative situations. It is clear based on your previous congressional testimony that you have no interest in locating these innocent children. Instead, your main priority—evidenced by your announcement of this health care giveaway to immigrants—is to distract from President Biden’s national security and humanitarian crisis occurring at the border. When America’s borders are open and our citizens’ wallets are hurting, the last thing this administration should be doing is providing free health care coverage to immigrants. The American people deserve answers on such a disastrous policy. [Emphasis added]

By May 15, the Senators are asking Becerra to provide details on how many DACA illegal aliens will be allowed to enroll in Obamacare, how much it will cost if every DACA illegal alien enrolls, and whether such Obamacare plans will extend to illegal alien relatives.

The Senators have also asked Becerra if HHS intends to offer Obamacare “to the nearly 10 million illegal immigrants who have flooded across the border who are not participants in the DACA program?”

Already, American taxpayers are forced to subsidize at least $18.5 billion of annual medical costs for illegal aliens living in the United States, according to estimates by Chris Conover, formerly of the Center for Health Policy and Inequalities Research at Duke University.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.