The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) is asking Clark County, Nevada, election officials to remove registrants from its voter rolls who are registered to vote at strip clubs, casinos, Harry Reid International Airport, smoke shops, gas stations, and other commercial businesses, Breitbart News has exclusively learned.

On Monday, lawyers with PILF sent a letter — reviewed exclusively by Breitbart News — to Clark County Registrar Lorena Portillo urging her to remove registrants who list commercial real estate as their primary address on their voter registration.

“In our analysis of Nevada’s statewide voter list dated April 9, 2024, we identified numerous addresses listed as residential that appeared to be commercial buildings where no one resides,” PILF lawyers state, asking that a clean-up of Clark County voter rolls be conducted by June 17.

Among the seemingly faulty voter registrations listed by PILF lawyers are those where registrants listed Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club, a 7-Eleven, a Nevada-based gas station, Chavelo’s Mexican Bar and Grill, Harry Reid International Airport, and a Mini Mart and Smoke Shop, among others, as their primary addresses.

Accurate addresses on voter registrations are especially critical in Clark County because election officials mail out ballots to every registered voter to the address listed on their registration — regardless of whether they have requested a ballot or not.

In October 2020, as Breitbart News reported, PILF lawyers released video footage showing various commercial real estate properties that registrants had listed as their primary addresses for voting purposes.

Last month, PILF lawyers filed suit in Washoe County, Nevada, demanding election officials there clean up voter rolls to ensure that registrants with commercial real estate listed as their primary address are corrected or purged.

“For years Nevada election officials have ignored hard evidence of commercial addresses on the voter roll,” PILF President J. Christian Adams said of the lawsuit.

“We are asking the court to force Nevada election officials to investigate and resolve any improper commercial addresses on the voter roll,” Adams said. “Nevada must have accurate voter rolls. Otherwise, some of these liquor stores and tattoo parlors will receive ballots in the mail.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.