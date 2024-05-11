Exclusive — Georgia RNC Candidate Amy Kremer: Tea Party ‘Laid the Foundation’ for MAGA

The Tea Party movement laid the groundwork for former President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, Georgia Republican National Committee (RNC) candidate Amy Kremer said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Kremer emphasized the need for the grassroots to be represented at all RNC levels — something that has finally begun.

“I think the party — we’re going through growing pains right now, and there are some great people in the party — don’t get me wrong. I mean, … the grassroots has taken over, and it — we elected, you know, last summer, in June, the executive committee was elected by the grassroots,” she said, noting that there are still establishment figures from whom they receive pushback.

“But the reality is that the grassroots has done a great job of taking it over, and I think we’ll continue to see that … when we elect officers again, but we all need to work together because we’ve got to start winning again, and the inner party fighting and squabbling and stuff — it needs to stop,” she said, identifying herself as an outsider.

“Look, the MAGA movement, people ask me all the time what happened to the Tea Party movement. The Tea Party movement laid the foundation for President Trump and grew and morphed into something bigger and better,” she explained.

“And that’s the MAGA movement, and now we’re seeing it takeover in, you know, these Republican parties across the country, and I think that’s a great thing,” she said, explaining that pushback from the establishment and globalists is expected.

LISTEN:

“We just have to … remain steady and focus on what is at stake in America first. I mean, who cannot be America first, and who cannot get behind winning races again? That is so important. And so, that’s where I want my focus to be and really giving a voice to both the grassroots and in Washington and here in Georgia, and I think that I can do that, and I am — you know me — I’m not going to be intimidated or, you know, tuck my tail and run because of fear of the establishment,” Kremer said.

“I will be a strong, outspoken leader for the grassroots, and they should not doubt that one bit,” she said, warning that conservatives need to check establishment Republicans, who could try to cripple Trump.

“We have got to focus on these congressional races and take back the Senate. … We absolutely have to because he cannot, he will not survive if we don’t, and we can’t just reelect establishment squishy Republicans. We need to elect strong conservatives that are gonna go in there and stand up to the establishment, stand up to the left, and fight back,” she said, calling for “more fighters in Washington, DC.”

“President Trump’s future and success and our success — this country is dependent on that,” she warned.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.