The one way American voters can speak up against the “sham” prosecution of former President Donald Trump is to vote for him in November, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) said on Monday.

Vance joined former President Donald Trump in court in Manhattan on Monday for the business records case and delivered a message directly to the American people.

“To the American voters who are watching this, the one opportunity you get to speak up against this sham prosecution and to say the American people elect their President, not corrupt DNC prosecutors is to vote for Donald Trump in November,” he said:

🔥🔥🔥 "To the American voters who are watching this, the one opportunity you get to speak up against this sham prosecution and to say the American people elect their President, not corrupt DNC prosecutors is to vote for Donald Trump in November." – @JDVance1 pic.twitter.com/KQtzk4LzJo — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 13, 2024

Vance also shared some of his thoughts going into the trial, concluding that the main goal of the entire thing is “psychological torture.”

“The president is expected to sit here for six weeks to listen to the Michael Cohens of the world. I’m now convinced the main goal of this trial is psychological torture. But Trump is in great spirits,” he shared on social media, noting that “Cohen can’t remember how old his son is or how old he was when he started to work for Trump but I’m sure he remembers extremely small details from years ago!”

Further, Vance blasted the “absurd” narrative that Trump is unfit, addressing the reports of Trump showing fatigue at the trial.

“I saw a media report a few days ago that Trump looked like he was falling asleep or bored or something. The obvious narrative they’re trying to sell is ‘yeah Biden is mentally unfit but this other guy is bad too,'” he said.

“It’s an absurd narrative. I’m 39 years old and I’ve been here for 26 minutes and I’m about to fall asleep,” he added:

3) I saw a media report a few days ago that Trump looked like he was falling asleep or bored or something. The obvious narrative they’re trying to sell is “yeah Biden is mentally unfit but this other guy is bad too.” It’s an absurd narrative. I’m 39 years old and I’ve been here… — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) May 13, 2024

5) Michael Cohen admitting he secretly recorded his employer. Just totally normal conduct, right? The best part is he said he did it only once and only for Trump’s benefit. A standup guy! — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) May 13, 2024

Speaking to reporters as he arrived at the Manhattan courthouse on Monday, Trump made it clear that he should be “out campaigning now instead of sitting in a very cold courthouse all day long.”

“This is a Biden prosecution. It’s election interference at a level that nobody in this country has ever seen before,” he said. “This all comes from in the White House.”

The attempts to keep Trump off the campaign trail, however, are not working as the left would hope, as Trump attracted a massive crowd of roughly 100,000 in blue New Jersey over the weekend.

That coincides with Trump’s stated goal to make a play for traditionally blue states this election cycle.