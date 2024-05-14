Proposal: Organizations Receiving Federal Grants Not Permitted to Aid Illegal Immigration

Organizations that receive federal grants will be barred from aiding illegal immigration, according to a proposal from Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC).

Known as the Grant Integrity and Border Security Act, House Resolution 8334 would require applicants for federal grants to certify if they have engaged “in acts related to the smuggling and transportation of illegal aliens into the United States – and that they are not engaging in a conspiracy to take any of these actions.”

In a statement on Monday, the North Carolina congresswoman said that the bill would institute necessary safeguards against private organizations using federal funds to violate border security:

Border security remains one of the most pressing issues of our time – the circumstances in which the nation finds itself warrant immediate, targeted solutions. The Grant Integrity and Border Security Act is one such solution that I am placing squarely upon the table.

“There are already documented incidents in which NGOs have allocated funds to accelerate the entry of illegal aliens into our country, all the while corrupting public trust and thumbing their noses at the rule of law,” she added. “Necessary countermeasures and pressure, like those found in the Grant Integrity and Border Security Act, will serve as a boon to reinforcing border security in America.”

Foxx pledged that the bill would ensure “accountability for taxpayer dollars that go to nonprofit and advocacy groups that have little or no oversight.”

According to Center Square, a grant recipient that violates Section 274(a) of the Immigration and Nationality Act would have its grant funding withheld by the agency that provides funds to the grantee:

The bill says any agency leader may determine violation of this act based on ‘any information provided by the Secretary of Homeland Security and the Director of the Office of Management and Budget to the agency head;’ and, by ‘any employee or former employee of a recipient of a federal grant who is convicted or admits to having committed a violation of section 274(a) while performing official duties.

