House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer (R-KY) said Thursday he will move ahead to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress after President Joe Biden claimed executive privilege to try to block Republicans from obtaining audio of his interview with special counsel Robert Hur regarding his handling of classified documents.

“The White House is now asserting executive privilege over the Hur audio recordings. Clearly @POTUS & advisors fear releasing the recordings because it will reaffirm that Joe Biden’s mental state is in decline. This Hail Mary from the White House changes nothing,” Comer posted on X, along with a statement that said:

It’s a five-alarm fire at the White House. Clearly President Biden and his advisors fear releasing the audio recordings of his interview because it will again reaffirm to the American people that President Biden’s mental state is in decline. The House Oversight Committee requires these recordings as part of our investigation of President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents. The White House is asserting executive privilege over the recordings, but it has already waived privilege by releasing the transcript of the interview. Today’s Hail Mary from the White House changes nothing for our committee. The House Oversight Committee will move forward with its markup of a resolution and report recommending to the House of Representatives that Attorney General Garland be held in contempt of Congress for defying a lawful subpoena.

The House Oversight Committee is voting on its resolution to hold Garland in contempt at 8:00 p.m.:

The committee also mocked the Biden White House for bragging in February that Biden would not assert executive privilege because he had nothing to hide:

Hur found that Biden willfully mishandled classified information after leaving office as vice president, but he chose not to prosecute him since he said jurors would likely find him to be “an elderly man with a failing memory.”

As Breitbart News reported during the president’s interview with Hur’s team, Biden often rambled, went off on tangents, and made car noises.

