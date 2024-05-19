State Department Warns Americans Abroad of Possible Terror Attacks on Gays

ROME, Italy — The U.S. State Department has warned Americans abroad of “increased potential” of terrorist attacks targeting LGBT events in a “worldwide” alert.

Curiously, the State Department memo singled out LGBT targets, making no mention of possible antisemitic attacks despite ongoing pro-Palestinian and pro-Hamas rallies taking place throughout Europe and elsewhere.

“Due to the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations, or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution,” the memo states.

The Department of State is “aware of the increased potential for foreign terrorist organization-inspired violence against LGBTQI+ persons and events and advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution,” it declares.

The memo advises U.S. citizens abroad to stay alert in locations frequented by tourists, “including Pride celebrations and venues frequented by LGBTQI+ persons.”

The Biden administration’s focus on LGBT issues to the exclusion of other concerns has been a pattern since taking office in 2021.

“We’ve seen violence directed against LGBTQI people around the world increase,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in January 2021, in reference to the years of the Trump presidency.

“And so, I think the United States playing the role that it should be playing in standing up for and defending the rights of LGBTQI people is something that the department is going to take on and take on immediately. Raising the pride flag is one way to outright show LGBTQ solidarity,” he said.

The following month, Blinken noted that President Biden had “signed a Presidential Memorandum directing all U.S. government departments and agencies engaged abroad to ensure that U.S. diplomacy and foreign assistance promote and protect the human rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex (LGBTQI+) persons around the world.”

“In the Biden-Harris administration, the United States will lead by the power of our example and pursue a policy to end violence and discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or sex characteristics,” the memo said.

Under President Biden’s leadership, “the United States will work with like-minded governments and strengthen civil society advocacy to fully support and advance the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons,” it concluded.

As Breitbart News reported, as Afghanistan was falling to Taliban terrorists in June 2021, the Biden White House prioritized the LGBT agenda in foreign policy, flying the rainbow flag above the U.S. Embassy in Kabul to mark Pride Month.

“The month of June is recognized as (LGBTI) Pride Month,” the embassy posted on Twitter. “The United States respects the dignity & equality of LGBTI people & celebrates their contributions to the society. We remain committed to supporting civil rights of minorities, including LGBTI persons.”

Even the U.S. Embassy to the Holy See began flying the LGBT rainbow flag in 2021 to celebrate Pride Month, despite Catholic teaching prohibiting homosexual acts and Vatican opposition to gender theory.

