Campaign Finance Expert Says Judge Merchan Restricted His Testimony in Trump Trial

Brad Smith, a law professor and former Federal Elections Commissioner, revealed Tuesday that attorneys for former President Donald Trump planned to call him as a witness but Judge Juan Merchan had restricted his testimony so much that they decided not to go forward.

Smith revealed the decision on X, posting: “Judge Merchan has so restricted my testimony that defense has decided not to call me.”

Judge Merchan has so restricted my testimony that defense has decided not to call me. Now, it’s elementary that the judge instructs the jury on the law, so I understand his reluctance. /1 — Brad Smith (@CommishSmith) May 20, 2024

Smith, who is also the chairman of the Institute for Free Speech, argued that while the judge instructs the jury on the law, campaign finance law is so complicated that the jurors would have benefited from his testimony.

“Someone has to bring that knowledge to the jury. That—not the law—was my intended testimony,” he posted.

Picture a jury in a product liability case trying to figure out if a complex machine was negligently designed, based only on a boilerplate recitation of the general definition of “negligence.” They’d be lost without knowing technology & industry norms. /3 — Brad Smith (@CommishSmith) May 20, 2024

He then explained that part of Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s argument against Trump is that Trump tried to hide an October 27, 2016, campaign expense (an alleged hush money payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels) until after the 2016 election.

/5 Cohen even testified they just wanted to get past the election. — Brad Smith (@CommishSmith) May 20, 2024

However, Smith said that even if Trump or his then-personal lawyer Michael Cohen thought it was a campaign expense, they would not be required under law to report that until December 8, 2016 — which would be after the election, and thus, not filing the expense before the election was not an attempt to influence the election or hide it.

Bragg has argued that Trump violated federal campaign finance laws by classifying a campaign expense as a legal expense, but did so in order to hide the alleged “crime” of entering a conspiracy to influence the 2016 elections.

/7 but While judge wouldn’t let me testify on meaning of law, he allowed Michael Cohen to go on at length about whether and how his activity violated FECA. So effectively, the jury got its instructions on FECA from Michael Cohen! — Brad Smith (@CommishSmith) May 20, 2024

Smith then slammed Merchan, noting that the judge would not let him testify on the meaning of the law, but allowed Cohen “to go on at length” about whether and how his activity violated the Federal Election Campaign Act (FECA).

So effectively, the jury got its instructions on FECA from Michael Cohen!” he posted.

/8 judge Merchand has asked the sides to submit further proposed instructions on FECA, and then I assume they’ll argue it out. I’m not optimistic. — Brad Smith (@CommishSmith) May 20, 2024

He said Merchan has asked both sides to submit further proposed instructions on FECA and he assumed they would “argue it out.”

“I’m not optimistic,” he posted.

He then noted that Merchan had donated in 2020 to Democrat then-presidential nominee Joe Biden — Trump’s opponent.

“So you’ve got a judge who contributed to Trump’s opponent presiding over a trial by a prosecutor who was elected on a vow to get Trump, for something DOJ and FEC chose not to prosecute, on a far-fetched legal theory I which the prosecution has been allowed [t]o repeatedly misstate the law or elicit incorrect statements of law from witnesses (and unlike Cohen’s, my testimony would not have gone to the ultimate legal issue). The judge’s bias is very evident,” he posted.

/9 So you’ve got a judge who contributed to Trump’s opponent presiding over a trial by a prosecutor who was elected on a vow to get Trump, for something DOJ and FEC chose not to prosecute, on a far-fetched legal theory I which the prosecution has been allowed … — Brad Smith (@CommishSmith) May 20, 2024

/11 Why do pluralities of Americans see Biden as a greater threat to democracy than Trump? It’s in part because of farces like this trial. — Brad Smith (@CommishSmith) May 20, 2024

X CEO Elon Musk posted in response to Smith’s thread, “Deeply concerning thread.”

