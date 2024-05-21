Exclusive — Rep. Josh Brecheen: Arizona’s Indictment of Trump Allies Is ‘Election Interference’

Rep. Josh Brecheen (R-OK) lambasted Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes for “blatant interference in the 2024 election” for her indictment of Mark Meadows and other Trump allies.

Brecheen’s letter to Mayes, joined by Reps. Troy Nehls (R-TX) and Andy Biggs (R-AZ), demanded she drop the lawsuit against Meadows and other conservative activists indicted for questioning the results of the 2020 election.

An Arizona grand jury indicted Meadows along with several other allies of former President Donald Trump — including former Trump attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former Arizona Republican Chair Kelli Ward — on May 24 for their roles in disputing the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“Every American has the right to free speech, including the right to question the results of elections,” the letter, obtained exclusively by Breitbart News, reads. “Your choice to indict American citizens for expressing constitutional rights represents the worst of machine politics, and we intend to take every action available to Congress to rectify your decision.”

They continue, “not only is this a violation to the 1st Amendment, it is blatant interference in the 2024 election.”

The Arizona indictments followed a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll conducted between April 8 and 15 that found President Joe Biden is trailing Trump in several key swing states — including Arizona — by six or more points.

In Arizona, Trump led by seven points, receiving 49 percent support from voters who indicated they would vote for him, while Biden received 42 percent.

Brecheen and his colleagues write that the indictments “rely on a shaky legal framework and are malicious in nature.” They break down each of the “baseless charges” in their letter below:

May 17th Joint Letter to Ag Mayes by Breitbart News on Scribd

“Clearly, your intention is not to follow the law but to initiate a political witch hunt,” they write.

Mayes, in a video posted last month, insists the indictments followed “the necessary time to thoroughly piece together the details of the events that began nearly four years ago.” She says that “justice demands an answer to the efforts that the defendants and other unindicted co-conspirators allegedly took to undermine the will of Arizona’s voters during the 2020 presidential election.”

A state grand jury, made up of everyday, regular Arizonans, has handed down felony indictments in the ongoing investigation into the fake elector scheme in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/Nu8GcD4ZqJ — AZ Attorney General Kris Mayes (@AZAGMayes) April 24, 2024

The unindicted co-conspirator is clearly Trump, the Republicans assert in their letter.

Brecheen’s letter coincides with Trump’s Manhattan trial over business records begins to close. Prosecutors’ case took a hit during star witness Michael Cohen’s cross-examination as the disgraced former attorney admitted Monday to stealing tens of thousands from the Trump organization, as Fox News reported.

The defense rested Tuesday, with closing arguments set for Tuesday, May 28. Nehls attended Tuesday’s proceedings to show support for Trump, as have many Trump allies in past weeks.

Trump has been targeted by Biden’s department of justice and in other liberal jurisdictions across the country by what Trump and his allies have termed “lawfare,” and over a dozen lawsuits in mostly Democrat-run states have sought to keep Trump off the ballot. However, those efforts have faltered, and Trump has continued a steady climb in polls against Biden.

Brecheen, Nehls, and Biggs promise to continue fighting lawfare against Trump from Congress, asking for Mayes to drop the “frivolous lawsuit” by June 1. “If you do not, we the undersigned look forward to using the full extent of our authorized powers to rectify your abuse of office.”

The eleven Arizona Republicans serving as alternate electors are:

Kelli Ward, the former Arizona Chair of the Republican Party, and her husband, Michael Ward.

Arizona State Sen. Jake Hoffman

Arizona State Sen. Anthony Kern

Tyler Bowyer, Chief Operating Officer of Turning Point Action

Nancy Cottle

James Lamon

Robert Montgomery

Samuel Moorhead

Lorraine Pellegrino

Gregory Safsten

Additional Trump allies reportedly indicted include Jenna Ellis, Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Christina Bobb, a former Trump attorney, Boris Epshteyn, and Mike Roman, a former Trump campaign aide, according to the Washington Post.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.