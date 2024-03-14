Report: Florida Republicans Boast over 850K Voter-Registration Advantage

Florida Republicans are boasting a massive voter-registration advantage over Democrats, according to recent data.

According to Florida’s Voice, which looked at voter registration data at the county level, Florida Republicans led Democrats by 854,318 registered voters as of early March. This is significant, as it shows the Florida GOP has not lost its momentum since overtaking Democrats in November 2021.

At that time, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said, “When I got elected governor, we had 280,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans in the state of Florida.”

“Today, and it will probably be fully publicized very soon, today for the first time in the history of Florida, we’ve now overtaken Democrats,” he said during that press conference. “There are more registered Republicans in Florida than Democrats.”

That lead has continued to expand over the years, as Breitbart News documented:

From that moment on, Republicans have only continued to expand their lead, toppling Democrats by more than 100,000 mere months later, in March 2022. That figure doubled to 200,000 in July, and in December 2022, the figure stood around 350,000. In February 2023, Republicans outnumbered Democrats by 400,000 registered voters, and that figure swelled to 680,030 as of October 31, 2023, with Republicans having 5,153,695 voters to the Democrat party’s 4,473,665.

According to Florida’s Voice, Republican Party of Florida Chairman Evan Power said the grassroots are “keeping the pedal to the metal by registering more voters every day.”

Breitbart News spoke to the Republican National Committee (RNC) about this phenomenon in December, months prior to the leadership shakeup within the organization. At that time, the RNC said Republican voter registration nearly doubled in the Sunshine State in 2023 while noting that the number of no-party-affiliation (NPA) in Florida dropped by 413,763 over that same year. Many of those specific voters, the RNC said, switched to the GOP.

“We’ve not only flipped Florida from blue to red, but Republicans keep making historic voter registration gains thanks to our year-round, permanent ground game and the strength of Republican policies,” former RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement to Breitbart News at that time.

“While Biden’s weakness continues to cause crises in our economy, at the border, and across the world, Floridians and all Americans are finding solutions in the Republican Party,” she added.

RELATED VIDEO — Lara Trump Outlines Plan for 2024 if Elected RNC Co-Chair:

CPAC / Rumble

While there is much discussion around the likelihood of former President Donald Trump besting President Joe Biden in key swing states, Florida — which has a history of being a swing state, voting blue in 2008 and 2012 but going for Trump in 2016 and 2020 — has been notably absent from the discussion, as it is largely considered a safe state for the former president.

Trump won Florida in 2020 by 3.3 percent, or 371,686 votes.