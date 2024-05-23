Exclusive – Robert O’Brien: Israel Shares Our Values, Trump’s Election ‘Critical’ for Security, Freedom

Israel shares our values, and those who attacked her “attacked us,” according to former Trump National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, who warned that if “we don’t protect American strength abroad, we’re going to lose our freedom” and, therefore, putting former President Donald Trump back in power is “critical.”

Speaking with Breitbart News at an Israel Heritage Foundation (IHF) event in Israel this week, O’Brien noted that America and the Jewish state embody the same values.

“Americans should care about the current conflict because Israel shares our values,” he said. “Our whole western civilization comes through Jerusalem, Athens, Rome, Washington, DC. That’s our history.”

“And the people who have attacked Israel have attacked us,” he added.

The Israel Heritage Foundation's USA delegation concluded their trip with a farewell dinner at the King David's grill terrace in Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/ecyEDB7qBR — Israel Heritage Foundation 🇱 – קרן מורשת ישראל (@IHF_Heritage) May 20, 2024

Highlighting his recent visit to the October 7 massacre sites, including the site of the Nova music festival, O’Brien denounced the Palestinian “barbarians” who perpetrated the brutal attacks.

“You see the beautiful pictures of these young people whose lives were cut down short, because terrorists decided they wanted to kill and maim and rape, it’s just despicable,” he said.

“We need to stand by Israel every minute,” he added.

The former NSA asserted that he carries the “same message” for Israel as former President Donald Trump: “Finish the job, get it done. … Get to Rafah and do it quickly [and end] this terrorist organization’s rule over Gaza.”

O’Brien described the coming 2024 U.S. presidential election as “the most critical election we face in our lifetime” for the security of America and its allies.

“Politicians say that every election [but] this time it’s actually true,” he insisted. “Because if we don’t return to peace through strength, if we don’t rebuild our military, if we don’t protect American strength abroad, we’re gonna lose our freedom, we’re gonna lose our way of life, and our allies and friends will as well.”

“So putting Donald Trump back in power and electing Donald Trump is critical,” he added.

During Trump’s presidency, he noted, the United States “had peace, economic security, no new wars in four years, and our enemies respected us and were deterred from attacking us, our partners, allies and friends.”

“We need to get back to that kind of environment,” he concluded.

⁦@netanyahu⁩ points out ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ signatures on orders moving the US embassy to Jerusalem & recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan.They hang next to Truman’s order recognizing Israel. All three records are permanently displayed in the PM’s office. pic.twitter.com/hWaXCzqVyk — Robert C. O'Brien (@robertcobrien) May 21, 2024

Earlier this week, O’Brien and other Trump administration officials met with Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to show support for Israel and discuss the Abraham Accords and security issues.

Following the October 7 massacre, O’Brien had criticized the Biden administration for paying Iran $6 billion in ransom money, arguing that it incentivized Hamas to take Americans in Israel hostage.