U.K. TV Host Apologizes for ‘Misgendering’ Emma D’arcy of HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’

British TV host Sue Perkins has apologized for calling actress Emma D’Arcy “she” during an interview to promote HBO’s second season of its Game of Thrones spin-off series, House of the Dragon.

D’Arcy insists on being called “they/them” and not “she,” but Sky Now’s Perkins used “she” for much of her interview with series star Matt Smith.

Indeed, Smith made a point of using “they” to refer to D’Arcy a number of times as he spoke to Perkins.

The former Doctor Who star has a long history of pandering to queer identity politics and has frequently been seen hoisting the transgender pride flag, cavorting with drag queens, and voicing his support for the gay community.

After her interviews, TV host Perkins issued an apology on X/Twitter castigating herself for a “shitty mistake.”

“It was a shitty mistake,” Perkins said, falling on her social media sword. “Had loads of stuff going on in my earpiece and so wasn’t as focused as I should have been. No excuses though. These things matter and I feel terrible about it. Am a massive fan of their work and would never want to be disrespectful.”

It was a shitty mistake. Had loads of stuff going on in my earpiece and so wasn’t as focused as I should have been. No excuses though. These things matter and I feel terrible about it. Am a massive fan of their work and would never want to be disrespectful x — Sue Perkins (@sueperkins) June 11, 2024

For her part, D’Arcy announced in 2022 that she wanted to be addressed as “they/them,” and in an interview with E! News said she hated trying to “pretend to present as a woman in order to find success in this industry,” and added that she went non-binary to “stop pretending.”

