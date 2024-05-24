President Joe Biden is “buying votes” and his recent actions — canceling over $7 billion in student debt for 160,000 people and releasing one million barrels of gasoline from Northeast reserves — show that, Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Speaking about Biden’s latest actions, months ahead of the November 2024 election, Weber said it is not only the recent student debt action. Biden, he said, is “buying votes.”

“It’s whoever’s behind him wanting to make sure he gets reelected. And so they’re doing everything they can whether it’s debt, whether it’s school debt, whether it’s gasoline, trying to lower the gasoline prices, everything he can to try to get reelected. I think they’re pretty desperate at this point,” he said before discussing Biden’s decision to release one million barrels from reserves.

“He’s already decreased the size of SPR [Strategic Petroleum Reserve) – three total reserves from about 740,000 barrels to less than — right around 300,000 barrels. That’s because they actually put some back in recently. And you know, if folks listen — and I know you guys are paying attention and we’re very, very grateful for that, what y’all do drawing attention to it — strategic is a strategic word. It’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and it’s made for things like … a complete disruption in our supply,” he explained.

“Since that time after Congress authorized that, or mandated that we could not export crude oil, as you may know, in December of 2015, the omnibus bill — that’s the only omnibus I ever voted for was because it lifted the crude oil export ban, which helped us in Texas, helped America, we can now make more oil, make more gasoline, we could export more oil, and we can be energy independent, energy dominant,” he said, explaining that it is “not designed — [the] Strategic Petroleum Reserve — for the president to use to gain points during election year.”

“But that’s exactly what’s happening,” he said, emphasizing that “buying votes” is the correct term to use.

“Once they get all one million out that [sic], they’re going to close it down. Well, that may be good for them buying votes, but think about it. What if New York or the upper Northeast does have another hurricane akin to Hurricane Sandy?” he asked, noting that this is short-sighted Biden administration before adding, “But actually, for them, well, it is short-sighted, and their side is aimed at one day: November 5.”

