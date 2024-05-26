Secret Service Agents Confiscate Rubber Chickens from Libertarian Convention

U.S. Secret Service agents confiscated rubber chickens at the Libertarian Party’s convention from attendees who had reportedly planned to disrupt former President Donald Trump’s speech.

The yellow, rubber chickens with the words, “Debate Bobby,” were reportedly handed out by a super PAC for independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. before Trump’s speech.

CNN reporter Kate Sullivan wrote in a post on X that a “pro-RFK Jr super PAC” had handed the rubber chickens out at the event.

“No lighters, no water bottles, no noisy chickens,” one agent was heard yelling.

Many attendees at the convention were reported as being seen with the yellow rubber chickens prior to the Secret Service confiscating them.

Kennedy has criticized Trump and President Joe Biden of “colluding” in order to exclude him from two upcoming debates this year, according to NBC News.

One of the debates will be hosted by CNN on June 27, while the other will be hosted by ABC News on Sept. 10.

Fox News reporter Alexis McAdams first reported on the rubber chickens being handed out at the convention.

“RFK has been passing these out,” McAdams said as she held up a yellow rubber chicken. “These are rubber chickens he was giving out to people here at the convention.”

McAdams added: “They say tonight people are going to be squeezing these, I guess when Trump’s on that stage because they want to see him to take him on on the debate stage.”

In addition to rubber chickens, kazoos were handed out to attendees at the Libertarian Party’s National Convention in order to protest Trump’s speech.

