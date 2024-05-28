Donald Trump at Week 6 of Trial: ‘Make No Mistake … I’m Here Because of Crooked Joe Biden’

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden on Tuesday for using the legal system to wage political warfare against him.

Biden is scheduled to speak from the White House after Trump’s trial concludes, Politico reported. According to people who anonymously spoke about Biden’s deliberations, the speech is not meant to be political.

The Biden campaign is holding a press conference soon outside of the Manhattan courthouse, where Trump’s defense team is set to give closing arguments. Trump arrived there earlier this morning: pic.twitter.com/N3RAZnbqAh — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) May 28, 2024

“Make no mistake about it. I’m here because of crooked Joe Biden, the worst president in the history of our country, is destroying this country,” Trump told reporters before entering the courtroom. “He’s also destroying it with weaponization, and this is purely weaponization.”

“It’s going after Joe Biden’s political opponent,” Trump said about himself, “because he can’t do it [win] himself.”

“This is a dark day in America,” he added.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Trump said about the day in court. “This is a very dangerous day for Americans, a very sad day.”

Closing arguments are set to be made Tuesday for Trump’s criminal trial in Manhattan. The arguments come in the sixth week of the trial.

“WHY IS THE CORRUPT GOVERNMENT ALLOWED TO MAKE THE FINAL ARGUMENT IN THE CASE AGAINST ME? WHY CAN’T THE DEFENSE GO LAST? BIG ADVANTAGE, VERY UNFAIR,” Trump posted on X on Monday. “WITCH HUNT!”

The jury will soon evaluate if Trump falsified business records. A verdict could come by the end of the week, the Associated Press reported.

Increasing numbers of Americans see Trump’s criminal trial as irrelevant to his fitness for reelection, a CNN poll recently found, and only 13 percent believe Trump is being treated the same as other “criminal defendants.”

A majority of Americans doubt Trump’s criminal trial will conclude with a fair outcome, the CNN poll found. Only about one-third of American adults believe Trump did anything illegal regarding the case, an AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found Tuesday.

The case is New York v. Trump, No. 71543-23, in the New York Supreme Court for New York County.