A Pakistani migrant is now accused of attempting to murder a group of Orthodox Jewish students outside of a Brooklyn, New York, school this week, allegedly shouting “I’m gonna kill all the Jews!”

Asghar Ali, a 58-year-old immigrant from Pakistan, has been charged with more than a dozen crimes including attempted murder, attempted assault, and reckless driving to carry out a hate crime.

According to the New York Police Department (NYPD) and Flatbush Shomrim Safety Patrol, Ali can be seen on May 29 driving a 2011 white Crown Victoria through the Brooklyn neighborhood before jumping curbs in an alleged attempt to mow down nearby Jewish students.

Eyewitnesses said Ali could be heard shouting “I’m gonna kill all the Jews!”

This subject jumped the curb, attempting to mow down pedestrians while shouting antisemitic slurs. Thanks to the outstanding collaborative efforts between our volunteers, @BPShomrim, and @ShomrimCH volunteers, he was ultimately apprehended and arrested by @NYPD63Pct. pic.twitter.com/Cur0MMmhRS — Flatbush Shomrim Safety Patrol (@FlatbushShomrim) May 30, 2024

Though Ali attempted to flee the scene, members of the Flatbush Shomrim Safety Patrol tracked him down and immediately notified the NYPD who took him into custody and charged him.

No one was injured in the alleged attack but NYPD officers said five victims — three 18-year-old men, a 41-year-old man, and a 44-year-old man — were targeted by Ali.

Ali, FOX5 NY reports, has a history of mental illness and has a string of prior arrests dating back more than 25 years. The New York Post reports that Ali has lived in the United States for over 20 years.

