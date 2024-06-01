The massive fundraising numbers for former President Donald Trump show the “witch hunt” against him has been an “epic backfire,” Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for the Trump campaign, said during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday.

The Trump campaign raised $53 million in the 24 hours after the verdict was read in Trump’s business records trial on Thursday evening. For comparison, the entire Democrat Party raised just over $20 million in the 24 hours after Roe vs. Wade was overturned.

“It is unprecedented. It’s historic. And it’s epic. President Trump raised more money in 24 hours than the Democrats raised last month in its entirety — and the Biden campaign,” Leavitt said.

“We actually raised more than $34 million in just six hours after the verdict — from the verdict to midnight,” she said, explaining that it shows that the “scam conviction, this witch hunt that was led by Joe Biden and the corrupt Democratic Party has been an epic backfire.”

“They were hopeful that this trial and its shameful resulting conviction would be the end of President Trump, and they have been proven wrong. Americans see this for what it is. It is a show trial led by crooked Joe Biden, the Democrat establishment, a Democrat prosecutor Alvin Bragg, who has spent more money and time going after President Trump than going after real, violent criminals in New York City,” she said, pointing out that the case was “overseen by a Democrat, highly conflicted partisan judge” who Trump cannot even talk about because he is still under an “unconstitutional” gag order.

“This thing was rigged from the beginning. Americans know it and that’s why people are fired up to support President Trump more than ever before,” she said, describing a “palpable shift of momentum and energy towards President Trump right now.”

“Enthusiasm for President Trump and the MAGA movement is greater than it’s ever been before and we are laser focused on getting back on the campaign trail and bringing President Trump’s winning message to every corner of this country,” she said. “And the ultimate victory is going to come on November 5.”

