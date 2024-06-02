Chuck Schumer Booed During Speech at NYC Israeli Parade

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was loudly booed by a crowd while speaking at an Israeli parade in New York City on Sunday.

Video footage posted to X showed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer being introduced to speak in front of a crowd of people who can be seen holding signs that say, “Bring Them Home” and signs with photos of the hostages still held by Hamas, according to Newsweek.

Hamas, a U.S.-designated Islamic terror group, attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, murdering 1,200 people and taking more than 250 people hostage. While some people have been released, there are still roughly 130 hostages being held by Hamas.

Out of this number, there are 40 hostages believed to be dead, while 60 are believed to still be alive.

“Bring them home. Bring them home. Bring them home,” Schumer repeated several times as the crowd can be heard booing.

The Israeli Day Parade.

Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer was met with boos while delivering a speech. For licensing, please contact viralnewsnyc@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/yvlw4xfBiY — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) June 2, 2024

Schumer, who is Jewish, has received criticism after staying silent on the anti-Israel protests and encampments that were established on college and university campuses throughout the month of April and into early May.

At the beginning of May, pro-Israeli protesters described Schumer as being a “traitor” and called for him to resign after he expressed “faith” in President Joe Biden stating he would withhold artillery and weapons from Israel if they moved forward with an invasion of Rafah, Hamas’s last stronghold.

In March, Schumer called for Israel to hold new elections to replace Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, explaining that he had “lost his way.”

Despite this, Schumer, along with House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) signed a letter inviting Netanyahu to speak before a “joint meeting of Congress.”