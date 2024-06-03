Dr. Jill Biden Attends First Day of Hunter Biden’s Gun Trial

First Lady Jill Biden attended the first day of Hunter Biden’s gun trial in Delaware on Monday, likely to offer support to her embattled stepson.

Her attendance comes after Hunter lashed out at his stepmother in a 2018 text message to his then-romantic partner, his late brother’s widow Hallie Biden, calling Jill Biden a “selfish silly entitled cunt.”

“Go f**k yourself,” Hunter said in mockery of Dr. Jill Biden’s acclaimed teaching prowess. “I suooorted [supported] my GM family including some of the costs you should have used your salary to lay [pay] for – for the last 24 years,” Hunter said in the rant.

Jill Biden later displayed Hunter’s artwork in her White House office.

Hunter’s gun trial is expected to last around two weeks. Jury selection began Monday. Prosecutors might call Hallie Biden to the stand.

Special Counsel David Weiss charged Hunter last year with one count of false statement in the purchase of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance, and one count of false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer.

Weiss later indicted Hunter with tax violations in California.

Hunter refused to accept a plea deal from prosecutors after negotiations fell apart under judicial scrutiny of a “diversion agreement.”

The original “sweetheart” plea deal gave Hunter the option to plead guilty to not paying taxes on more than $1.5 million in income in 2017 and 2018, receiving probation rather than jail time. In addition, Special Counsel David Weiss devised a separate diversion agreement that gave Hunter immunity from potential future charges, including a provision to potentially wipe a felony gun violation from his record.

The case is United States v. Hunter Biden, No. 24-1703 in the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.