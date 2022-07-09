Hunter Biden: Jill Biden Is a ‘Selfish Silly Entitled C*nt’

Hunter Biden lashed out at first lady Jill Biden in a 2018 text message to his romantic partner and late brother’s widow, calling her a “selfish silly entitled cunt.”

“Go f**k yourself,” Hunter said in mockery of Dr. Jill Biden’s acclaimed teaching prowess, the Sun reported Friday from the “laptop from hell.”

“I suooorted [supported] my GM family including some of the costs you should have used your salary to lay (pay) for – for the last 24 years,” Hunter said during the rant, admitting he is the intake for the family’s business deals.

Hunter continued to belittle Jill Biden as a grammar teacher that did not graduate from an Ivy League college.

“And you do know the drunkest I’ve ever been is still smarter than you could ever even comprehend and you’re a shut (sic) grammar teacher that wouldn’t survive one class in a ivy graduate program.”

It should be noted Jill Biden reportedly prefers to be called a doctor, though she only obtained her Ed.D., a doctor of education degree.

“So go f**k yourself Jill let’s all agree I don’t like you anymore than you like me,” he added.

Though Hunter has said unkind words about Jill Biden, the first lady was seen in public with Hunter on Independence Day watching the fireworks at Fort McNair.

Jill Biden has also taken it on herself to hang Hunter’s artwork in her White House office amid a family scheme to sell the works to “anonymous” investors for up to $500,000, the New York Times revealed in August. The White House has defended Hunter’s “right to pursue an artistic career.”

