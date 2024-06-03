J.D. Vance: Biden ‘Sleepwalking’ America into World War 3

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) on Sunday wrote that President Joe Biden is “sleepwalking” America “into World War 3” by allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with American-provided weapons.

“I just spoke to a friend I trust on what’s going on in Russia. I think the risk of nuclear war is higher now than at any point in my lifetime. Biden is sleepwalking into World War 3,” Vance wrote.

Vance’s comments follow Biden granting Ukraine “limited” authorization to strike Russia. The president granted this authorization after Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner (R-OH), and other lawmakers pushed Biden to allow Ukraine to strike Russia with American arms.

Even though this represents another escalation in the fight against Russia, Turner, House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers (R-AL), and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Mike McCaul (R-TX) referred to this measure as “half-baked”:

This decision should have been made before Russia’s recent offensive in Kharkiv, not after. Instead, the Biden administration’s continued handwringing crippled Ukraine’s response, forcing them to stand idly by and watch Russian forces prepare for an imminent attack just across its border. Moreover, by leaking to the press that the policy reversal only applies to certain U.S.-provided weapons in a limited area within Russia, the administration has telegraphed to Russia exactly how to effectively adapt to this change in policy, thereby decreasing the military effectiveness of the decision. To win this war of self-defense against Russia’s aggression, Ukraine must be allowed to use U.S.-provided weapons against any legitimate military targets in Russia, not just along the border near Kharkiv. Once again, President Biden’s policy of slow walking and half-measures is dragging out this conflict without providing Ukraine with a decisive advantage on the battlefield to force Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table as soon as possible.

The New York Times reported that Biden made Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky promise never to fire American-provided weapons into Russian territory to “avoid World War III.”