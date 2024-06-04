Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday during a House hearing refused to say whether he would provide Congress with any Justice Department correspondence with local prosecutors going after former President Donald Trump.

Garland denied there was any collusion between the Biden DOJ and state and local prosecutors going after Trump, such as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D), Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D), and New York Attorney General Letitia James (D).

However, under questioning from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Garland refused to give a straight answer on whether there was communication with those offices and if he would provide those communications.

Gaetz asked Garland,

You’ve told us that it’s a dangerous conspiracy theory to allege that the Department of Justice is communicating with these state and local prosecutions against Trump. You can clear it all up for us right now. Will the Department of Justice provide to the committee all documents, all correspondence between the department and Alvin Bragg’s office and Fani Willis’s office and Leticia James’s office?

Garland responded, “The offices you’re referring to are independent offices of state –,” before Gaetz interrupted him, saying, “I get that. I get that. The question is, whether you will provide all of your documents and correspondence. That’s the question — I don’t need a history lesson.”

Garland paused and replied, “Well, I’m going say again, we do not control those offices. They make their own decisions.”

Gaetz pressed, “The question is whether you communicate with them, not whether you control them. Do you communicate with them, and will you provide those communications?”

Garland responded, “You make a request, we will refer it to our Office of Legislative Affairs, they will respond appropriately.”

Gaetz fired back,

Here’s the thing. You lodge this attack, that it’s a conspiracy theory that there’s coordinated lawfare against Trump. And then when we say, ‘Fine, just give us the documents, give us the correspondence. and then if it’s a conspiracy theory, that will be evident.’ But when you say, ‘Well, we’ll take your request and then we’ll, we’ll sort of work it through the DOJ’s accommodation process, then you’re actually advancing the very dangerous conspiracy theory that you’re concerned about.

Masterclass work here by the Florida congressman. Matt Gaetz slaps around Merrick Garland.pic.twitter.com/HEfm0hY4Cj — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 4, 2024

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on ”X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.