Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul (D) filed charges against three allies of former President Donald Trump with charges related to an alternate electors plot.

In the criminal complaint filed on Tuesday, attorneys Kenneth Chesebro and Jim Troupis, along with Michael Roman, a former Trump aide, were each charged with one felony count of forgery for their roles in attempting to dispute the 2020 presidential election results.

“The criminal complaint in this case alleges that the defendants were part of a conspiracy to present a certificate of purported electoral votes from individuals who were not Wisconsin’s duly appointed electors,” Kaul said in a press release. “The Wisconsin Department of Justice is committed to protecting the integrity of our electoral process.”

In response to the charges, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) wrote, “Good,” in a post on X.

Chesebro and Roman were among the 18 Trump allies, along with the former president, who were indicted by a Georgia grand jury in August 2023, related to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s case against Trump.

Months later, in October 2023, Chesebro pleaded guilty, a day after Sidney Powell, a former attorney for Trump, took a plea deal and pleaded guilty for her role in disputing the results of the presidential election.

In January, Roman filed a motion claiming that Willis had engaged in an “improper” relationship with a fellow prosecutor, Nathan Wade, and that Wade’s law firm used funds the county paid for in order to take Willis on vacations.

This comes as alternate electors in states such as Arizona, Michigan, and Nevada have been charged or indicted by grand juries over their roles in disputing the election results from the 2020 presidential election.

Chesebro, Roman, and Troupis are scheduled to have a court appearance on September 19, 2024, according to the Hill.