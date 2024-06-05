The illegal alien accused of attempting to kill two New York City Police now faces 80 years to life in prison after he was arraigned on charges Wednesday.

Bernardo Raul Castro Mata, a 19-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela, was arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to kill NYPD officers Richard Yarusso, 26, and Christopher Abreu, 26, in a shootout.

Castro Mata, according to the NYPD, crossed the United States-Mexico border in July 2023 near Eagle Pass, Texas. He had been staying at a taxpayer-funded migrant shelter in Queens at the time of the shooting.

Less than a month before the shooting, Castro Mata had his deportation case closed by a federal immigration judge. The closing of his case means he was not granted asylum to stay in the U.S. but also was not considered a priority for deportation by President Joe Biden’s administration.

On Wednesday, Castro Mata was arraigned on a slew of charges including two counts of attempted murder for opening fire at Yarusso and Abreu when they tried to stop him on a moped after he had been driving the wrong way down a one-way street.

During the shootout, prosecutors say Castro Mata fired a handgun at point-blank rage at Yarusso and Abreu — striking Yarusso in the chest and hitting his bullet-proof vest which saved his life. Meanwhile, Abreu was struck in the leg.

The officers returned fire and hit Castro Mata in the ankle. Castro Mata remains recovering at a New York City hospital while the two officers were treated for their injuries and released.

In addition to Castro Mata’s involvement in the shootout with NYPD officers, prosecutors say he has been linked to other crimes in New York City including robberies at gunpoint. At the time of his arrest, prosecutors say Castro Mata had two stolen credit cards on his person.

Castro Mata is being held without bail as he is considered a flight risk because of his status as an illegal alien. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 7.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.