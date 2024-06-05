Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn raised an LGBTQ Pride flag weeks after the Downey City Council demanded only neutral banners on city property.

Hahn held the Pride flag raising ceremony at the L.A. County Office of Education in Downey this week. Hahn won her re-election in March for a third term in the city’s 4th District.

“There IS pride in Downey. I know the city council’s vote was painful for many LGBTQ residents, but I want all of you to know that your county government sees you, celebrates you, and supports you. We will continue to work until you feel you can live your truth loudly and proudly,” said Hahn in a press release.

The flag raising ceremony featured a who’s who of Los Angeles city government, including Downey Mayor Mario Trujillo, Los Angeles County Assessor Jeffrey Prang, LA County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Debra Duardo, Equality California President Juan Camacho, and West Hollywood Mayor John Erickson.

It also featured Valentina, a drag performer and contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race, according to Los Angeles Magazine.

“The Pride Flag is a powerful symbol of our commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion. It signals to our entire community that we value and celebrate the rich diversity of identities and experiences that make us who we are,” said Dr. Debra Duardo, Los Angeles County Superintendent of Schools.

As Breitbart News reported in 2023, the all-Muslim city council in Hamtramck, Michigan, fired two human relations commissioners after they flew the LGBTQ pride flag on public property in violation of a then-recent law allowing only neutral flags on city property. The law did not specifically single out LGBTQ community members, with Hasan and the city council even saying that such people are wholly welcome in the city of Hamtramck, which had primarily been run by Polish Catholics until recent years.

Less than a month after initiating the ban, Russ Gordon and Cathy Stackpoole were removed from the Hamtramck Human Relations Commission after they flew the LGBTQ pride flag over a public sidewalk for several hours, per The Detroit News:

Two members of a Hamtramck human rights commission were removed Tuesday from the panel after they raised an LGBTQ+ flag during a rally Sunday in violation of a city flag resolution. The city confirmed police were investigating the protest Sunday, where Russ Gordon, chair of the Human Relations Commission, and Catrina Stackpoole, a member, raised the pride flag on a city flagpole along Jos. Campau near Neibel Street. The flag was taken down about two hours later by an unidentified person, Stackpoole said. The city council voted to remove Gordon and Stackpoole by a unanimous vote. City Manager Max Garbarino confirmed that the removal stemmed from their actions. “The council passed a resolution on Tuesday night removing them for violating the previous flag resolution. The police department is investigating if any criminal laws were actually broken,” Garbarino told The Detroit News.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.