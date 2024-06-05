President Joe Biden is having trouble focusing on work because he is obsessing and worrying about his son’s gun trial in Delaware, a report by Politico claims.

The White House claimed twice Joe Biden will not pardon Hunter if found guilty in his gun or tax cases.

Joe Biden, who is in France to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day, is closely following Hunter Biden’s trial, which Politico characterized as a “distraction,” according to three people familiar with his conversations.

White House aides reportedly hope Joe Biden’s trip to France will “help Biden obsess a little less about the trial,” but “advisers know it will never be far from his mind.”

Joe Biden is constantly texting and calling family members who are watching the proceedings back home for updates, Politico set out.

First Lady Jill Biden, who attended the first two days, and Hunter’s wife Melissa Cohen Biden, are in court Wednesday. At least ten Biden associates are in the gallery, NBC News reported.

The president is also speaking on the phone directly with his son every day, according to multiple reports this week.

The trial is expected to last about two weeks with many witnesses and will likely expose more damming information about the dysfunctional Biden family. The trial resumed at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday with FBI agent Erika Jensen remaining on the stand.

Jensen confirmed the authentication of Hunter’s “laptop from hell” on Tuesday.

Fifteen media personalities previously claimed Hunter’s laptop emails were likely Russian propaganda. Perhaps most famously, CBS News reporter Lesley Stahl falsely told President Donald Trump in 2020 that Hunter’s “laptop from hell” could not be verified.

Joe Biden and his press secretary also gave inaccurate statements about the laptop’s origin:

Joe Biden: “Overwhelming evidence from the intelligence community” suggested it was Russian disinformation.

Joe Biden: Hunter’s laptop was just “a smear campaign” and “a bunch of garbage.”

Jen Psaki: The laptop was part of a “broad range of Russian disinformation.”

The case is United States v. Hunter Biden, No. 24-1703 in the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.