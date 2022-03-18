CBS News reporter Lesley Stahl falsely told President Trump in 2020 that Hunter’s “laptop from hell” could not be verified.

Much to the chagrin of the media, the New York Times admitted the laptop was authentic on Wednesday.

In 2020, Breitbart News’s Emma-Jo Morris authenticated the laptop while working with the New York Post.

The transcript is below:

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Take a look at what’s going on, Lesley. And then you say that —

LESLEY STAHL: I think…

PRESIDENT TRUMP: It’s the biggest scandal out there, Lesley.

STAHL: And you think it’s the biggest issue to campaign on?

PRESIDENT TRUMP: I think it’s — I think it’s one of the biggest scandals I’ve ever seen, and you don’t cover it. You won’t talk about it.

STAHL: Well, because it can’t be verified —

PRESIDENT TRUMP: You want to talk about insignificant things.

STAHL: I’m telling you —

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Of course it can be verified. Excuse me. They found the laptop. Lesley, listen.

STAHL: Can’t be verified.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: What can’t be verified?

STAHL: The laptop.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Why do you say that? Even the family has — the family, on the laptop, he’s gone into hiding. For five days he’s gone into hiding.

STAHL: He’s preparing for your debate.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Oh, it’s taken him five days to prepare. I doubt it. I doubt it.

