An illegal alien accused of raping a Rhode Island resident with a severe mental handicap was released into the United States by President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Rigberto Hoyos-Alban, a 33-year-old illegal alien from Colombia, first crossed the U.S.-Mexico border near Rio Grande Valley, Texas, in November 2023. He was given a Notice to Appear (NTA) before a federal immigration judge and released into the U.S. interior.

In March, Hoyos-Alban was arrested by the Central Falls Police Department in Rhode Island and charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault, two counts of second-degree sexual assault, and one count of felony assault on a person mentally impaired.

Following his arrest, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents lodged a detainer against Hoyos-Alban, requesting custody of him if he was released at any time by the Rhode Island Adult Correctional Institute.

Jail officials did not honor the ICE detainer and released Hoyos-Alban instead. Subsequently, ICE agents arrested Hoyos-Alban in Cranston, Rhode Island, on May 22.

“Rigberto Hoyos-Alban has been charged with four counts of sexual assault and one count of assault against a person with a severe mental handicap,” ICE official Todd Lyons said. “This is not the type of individual we want walking the streets of our New England neighborhoods.”

Hoyos-Alban remains in ICE custody while awaiting deportation.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.