Netanyahu Set to Address Joint Session of U.S. Congress

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to address a joint session of Congress on July 24 at the behest of U.S. congressional leaders.

The moves comes more than a week after House Speaker Mike Johnson announced that Netanyahu would speak at the Capitol, as Breitbart News reported.

“The existential challenges we face, including the growing partnership between Iran, Russia and China, threaten the security, peace and prosperity of our countries and of free people around the world,” Johnson, R-La., Senate majority leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said in the brief letter of invitation, UPI reports.

Schumer has previously called for Israel to hold new elections to replace Netanyahu, claiming Israel’s leader had “lost his way.”

Netanyahu hits back at Schumer. https://t.co/AGYE97fyFc — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 17, 2024

“To build on our enduring relationship and to highlight America’s solidarity with Israel, we invite you to share the Israeli government’s vision for defending democracy, combatting terror and establishing a just and lasting peace in the region.”

According to the congressional leaders, Netanyahu accepted the invitation.

“I am very moved to have the privilege of representing Israel before both houses of Congress and to present the truth about our just war against those who seek to destroy us to the representatives of the American people and the entire world,” Netanyahu said, according to the leaders.

The confirmation of Netanyahu’s arrival comes as several officials within the Democrat Party have sharply criticized the prime minister for Israel’s ongoing offensive against Hamas terrorists.

Hamas terrorists launched a land, sea, and air invasion of Israel on October 7, 2023, leaving over 1,000 people people murdered and more than 250 people taken as hostages.

In response to Hamas’s attack, Israel announced a “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip, launching a military offensive operation to destroy Hamas.