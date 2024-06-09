Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Fears Trump Will Throw Her in Jail if He Wins

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) fears that former President Donald Trump will throw her in jail if he wins the election in November.

The Congresswoman voiced her concern to Kara Swisher on her podcast On with Kara Swisher.

“I mean, it sounds nuts, but I wouldn’t be surprised if this guy threw me in jail,” she said. “He’s out of his mind. I mean, he did his whole first campaign around ‘lock her up.’ This is his motto.”

Ocasio-Cortez emphasized that Trump will “round up people” if elected president.

“I take him at his word when he says that he’s going to round up people. I take him at his word when he threatens journalists. I take him at his word,” she said. “I feel like what we saw in his first presidency was an amuse-bouche to what his intentions are. He has learned from his mistakes of appointing professionals, and he will not make that mistake next time.”

When asked if Trump has a legitimate chance of winning in November, the congresswoman from New York said that she believes he can pull out a victory against Biden.

“Trump does absolutely have a chance to win. That is why I have thrown my support behind Biden early and I support it vociferously,” she said. “It is unequivocal that if Donald Trump wins, we are looking at the potential dissolution of democracy in the United States of America and the question about what would happen to me or the Democratic Party is a joke compared to the question of what is going to happen to our country.”

Though the former president has previously said he will be his supporters’ “retribution,” he recently clarified to Sean Hannity in a Fox News interview that he does not wish to further divide the country.

“Number one, they’re wrong,” Trump told Hannity. “It has to stop, because otherwise, we’re not going to have a country. Look, when this election is over, based on what they’ve done, I would have every right to go after them, and it’s easy, because it’s Joe Biden and you see all the criminality, all of the money that’s going into the family and him, all of this money from China, from Russia, from Ukraine.”

Actor Robert De Niro previously delved into paranoid conspiracy theories by openly fearing that the former president will actually “come looking for” him if reelected.

“If he wins the election, you won’t be on the show anymore. He’ll come looking for me. There’ll be things that happen that none of us can imagine,” De Niro said on HBO’s Real Time.

“We wanna live in a world that we want to live in and enjoy living in, or live in a nightmare? Vote for Trump and you’ll get the nightmare, vote for Biden and we’ll be back to normalcy,” he added.

