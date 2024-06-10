James Biden, Family Business Associate, Attends Hunter’s Trial 

James Biden on Monday attended Hunter Biden’s gun trial in Wilmington, Delaware.

James Biden is President Joe Biden’s younger brother and family business associate.

Both Hunter and James Biden were criminally referred to the Justice Department last week for allegedly lying to Congress about the family business.

James Biden’s companies received at least 20 wires totaling $1,398,999 through Hunter’s entities, according to the 2020 Senate Report by Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson.

Along with James, First Lady Jill Biden and Valerie Biden Owens arrived at court, according to court reporters. Brian McGlinchey, a longtime associate of the family, also attended.

The defense is expected to rest its case on Monday, triggering closing arguments.

Hunter will not testify, his defense team indicated Monday.

Hunter is charged with one count of false statement in the purchase of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance, and one count of false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer.

Hunter used crack when he purchased the firearm, according to a wide variety of photos from the time on his abandoned laptop, and the gun was found discarded in a public trash can next to a school. The Secret Service allegedly intervened in the investigation of that incident.

If convicted on all counts, Hunter faces up to 25 years in prison and $750,000 of files, court filings say.

The case is United States v. Hunter Biden, No. 24-1703 in the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

