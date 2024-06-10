Wall Street Executives Flock to Donald Trump

Wall Street executives have started flocking to former President Donald Trump after feeling the brunt of the Biden administration’s anti-business policies.

Politico reported a host Wall Street executives, many whom have previously sworn off Trump, have started to embrace the former president’s reelection campaign.

Hal Lambert, the founder of Point Bridge Capital and a GOP donor, said, “I don’t know that anyone really believed he was a threat to democracy.” Lambert had backed Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R-FL) presidential campaign but not supports Trump.

Lambert is not the only one.

Hedge fund executive Nelson Peltz, hotel entrepreneur Robert Bigelow, and Blackstone Group CEO Stephen Schwarzman, have embraced Trump.

Hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman, and Citadel’s Ken Griffin are starting to consider Trump.

Wall Street and Silicon Valley firms have become “antagonistic’ toward Biden appointees such as Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler.

John Castimatidis, the New York radio station owner and real estate investor, said Trump “is a much better choice than what we have now. Just check out the four years that Trump was in office versus the three years that President Biden was in office.”

Eric Levine, a GOP fundraiser and former Treasury official, said that he reversed his prior anti-Trump stance due to the criminal cases brought against the former president.

Shaun Maguire, a partner at Sequoia Capital, pledged $300,000 after the guilty verdict against Trump.

The Trump campaign said it had raised $141 million in May, with 38 percent coming after the May 30 verdict.

“Donors big and small are coming to the table to support President Trump because they realize Joe Biden is weak and dishonest, and America cannot afford four more years of his failed policies,” Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

Trump has also had many Silicon Valley entrepreneurs start to warm to him.

Trevor Traina, a Silicon Valley tech executive and former Trump ambassador, said, “He said he would be the crypto president.”

“President Trump made clear that the Biden-Gensler crusade against crypto will grind to a halt within one hour of a second Trump administration,” Jacob Helberg, an advisor to analytics firm Palantir, said.