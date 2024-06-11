David Weiss Thanks Merrick Garland for ‘Independence’ to Prosecute Hunter Biden

Special Counsel David Weiss, who previously tried to give Hunter Biden a “sweetheart” plea deal, thanked Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday for the alleged “independence” to prosecute the president’s son.

A jury found Hunter guilty of three gun charges on Tuesday. Weiss spoke to reporters in Washington, DC, after the verdict and thanked Garland for the alleged “independence to appropriately pursue our investigations and prosecutions.”

“I want to thank Attorney General Garland for providing the support necessary to fulfill our mission, ensuring that we have the independence to appropriately pursue our investigations and prosecutions,” he said.

“As you know, we have additional trials and investigative work to be done, so I will not entertain questions at this time our work continues,” he added.

After being appointed by Garland, Weiss originally tried, in 2023, to give Hunter a plea deal with a special agreement that gave Hunter immunity from all potential future charges, including a provision to potentially wipe a felony gun violation from his record.

The deal gave Hunter the option to plead guilty to not paying taxes on more than $1.5 million in income in 2017 and 2018, receiving probation rather than jail time.

The “sweetheart” deal blew up in court after Judge Maryellen Noreika scrutinized the agreement under concerns that it was “atypical” and “not straightforward.” The special deal did not come to fruition.

Weiss then offered Hunter a second plea deal related to gun charges that Hunter rejected, opting to go to trial in Delaware.

After the gun-related case shenanigans, Weiss indicted Hunter in 2023 with tax violations in California. The trial is set for September 2024.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.