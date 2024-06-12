Exclusive — Lara Trump: Donald Trump ‘Thriving’ Despite Political Attacks Against Him

Former President Donald Trump is “thriving” despite the constant political attacks against him, Lara Trump, Trump’s daughter-in-law and Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair said during an exclusive interview with Breitbart News at Turning Point USA’s Young Women’s Leadership Summit in San Antonio, Texas.

Breitbart News asked Lara Trump how her father-in-law is doing, despite the constant political attacks against him — most recently, continued acts of lawfare — and she said he is not only surviving the attacks but is “thriving” in the midst of them, more focused than ever.

“I can’t even tell you how impressed I am with this man on a daily basis. He’s my father-in-law. And obviously … he holds a very dear place in my heart, but as just a human being, I don’t know anyone who could not just survive the things that he’s gone through, but be thriving, and really still be fighting and still be willing to take more,” she said, explaining that Trump knows there will be more “coming his way.”

“He truly … has this incredible ability, I think to distance himself from things like this and really focus on the things that matter and I gotta be honest, I’ve never seen him more focused on anything than he is right now on winning this election,” Lara Trump continued, noting that most people would not be able to do it with everything thrown his way by the swamp.

“I give him so much credit because I know that most people wouldn’t be able to take it,” she continued, highlighting the tender moments the former president has with his grandchildren, some of which she posts on social media to give Americans a glimpse of how Trump is with his family behind the scenes.

When top priority is showing Grandpa your desk at school #GrandparentsDay pic.twitter.com/BYS5xJod2c — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) November 15, 2023

“But I think it is those moment — you know, with his grandkids, with our children — that continue to inspire him to want to go on because he knows and he said himself, this isn’t about me. This is so much bigger than him. It’s so much bigger than our family. This is about the future of this country and really the future of the world, and he wants a world where his grandchildren get to live in the same great America that he got to grow up in,” she continued.

“And I think it that sort of thing continues to inspire him, but I give him so much credit for the fight he has in him,” she continued, adding that her father-in-law “will never quit” and “never back down no matter what they decide to do to him.”

“He’s really a miraculous human being,” she added.

WATCH the full interview below: