Rep. Andy Ogles’ Bill Would Force Disclosure of When President Takes Mind-Altering Substance

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) is introducing a bill dubbed the “No Juicing Joe Act,” which would force a president’s administration to disclose to Congress when the president consumes “anything that might alter the state of his mind and his ability to perform.”

Ogles’ bill, first reported by Fox News, would also require notification of the legislative branch when he “takes a drug that could” affect his “judgment or mood.”

The freshman Tennesee congressman spoke about the legislation on Thursday afternoon on his “Restoring the Republic” show on X. He alleged that President Joe Biden “is receiving some type of cocktail to” aid his cognition and “his ability to function for him to have any energy.”

“And since the White House will not give him any test to that end, we’re asking that he submit and notify Congress when he’s taking any sort of cocktail or anything that might alter the state of his mind and his ability to perform,” Ogles said.

Ogles pointed to the video of Biden at the G7 Summit on Thursday, where he appeared distracted and waltzed away from other world leaders. At one point, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni encouraged Biden to turn around to face the same direction as the rest of the group.

Ogles noted that the world leaders “graciously start filling in the gap because he’s wandered off, and he doesn’t know where he is.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is the leader of the free world, and you have other leaders in Europe that are having to wrap around him to keep him focused. This is not the message that we want to portray on the global stage,” Ogles said, contending that showing “is why Russia and China and Iran are doing what they’re doing.”