San Francisco Declares Itself a ‘Sanctuary City’ for ‘Transgender, Gender Non-Conforming, Non-Binary, and Two-Spirit People’

The Board of Supervisors for the City of San Francisco declared the city a transgender “sanctuary city” on Tuesday — or, officially, a ” Sanctuary City for Transgender, Gender Non-Conforming, Non-Binary, and Two-Spirit People.”

The resolution, which applies to both the city and county of San Francisco, says it is a response to laws passed in conservative states that limit access to transgender surgery and drugs, especially for children.

It reads, in part:

WHEREAS, These bills aim to limit the rights of transgender, gender non-conforming, non-binary, and Two-Spirit (TGNCI2S) people by criminalizing gender affirming healthcare, restricting use of public bathrooms, forcing teachers to out their students, and preventing youth from participating in school activities; and … WHEREAS, In 2022, the State of California passed Senate Bill No. 107, which protects individuals seeking sanctuary from out of state prosecution and explicitly prohibits law enforcement agencies from knowingly making or participating in the arrest or extradition of an individual pursuant to an out-of-state arrest warrant based on another state’s law against receiving gender affirming healthcare in California; and … WHEREAS, TGNCI2S immigrants, refugees, and asylees also face additional persecution due to their immigration status; and … WHEREAS, San Francisco has a multitude of service providers who give financial, medical, social, and programmatic support to the transgender community; now, therefore, be it RESOLVED, That the San Francisco Board of Supervisors hereby reiterates its commitment to TGNCI2S rights and equal protections for TGNCI2S people and declares San Francisco a sanctuary city and a place of safety for TGNCI2S people and providers of gender affirming care.

There are growing warnings from medical authorities around the world about the negative effects of transgender surgery and drugs on minors.

The vote in favor of the resolution was unanimous, the UK Independent reported.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), who opposes parents’ right to be notified about children’s gender transitions at school, could not defend that policy when confronted by Breitbart News during a press appearance at a Republican debate last year.

