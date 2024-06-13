WATCH: Radical Muslim Students Association Denounces America, Democracy as ‘Cancer’ at UIC

During a sermon at the University of Illinois Chicago, a speaker for the campus’s Muslim Students Association denounced America and democracy, describing them as a “cancer” spreading worldwide, while advocating for the adoption of Islam as the “new way of life” for humanity.

In a sermon delivered at the campus’s Muslim Students Association (MSA) last month, Mohammad Nusairat, a University of Chicago Illinois (UIC) student, declared that America and its values are a “cancer.”

“America, the American government, secularism, democracy, capitalism, these are cancers that have spread their illness all over the world — in America and in the Middle East,” he said. “In America, over here, people have the freedom to… commit zina [fornication]… but when you speak up, it’s a problem.”

University of Illinois Chicago Students at Friday Sermon: America Is a Cancer; People Are Tired of Democracy, and Muslims Have an alternative Way of Life to Offer; May Allah Make Us Among the Liberators of the Al-Aqsa Mosque @thisisUIC pic.twitter.com/OcDYvuso4b — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) June 11, 2024

According to Nusairat, Muslims are now disillusioned with the American government and democracy, as he touted Islam as an alternative.

“Muslims are tired of this cancer. They’re tired of the American government. They’re tired of democracy,” he said. “They want to see a new way of life, and, as Muslims, we have to understand that we have that new way of life.”

He continued:

“[The Messenger] was sent as a mercy for all of mankind. He was sent as a mercy… because the way of life he brought will bring that mercy…, will bring that tranquility to Muslims and non-Muslims. Non-Muslims won’t have to worry about these issues they worry about now… because Islam is a just religion that has come to be implemented upon society.”

In a sermon from the previous month, UIC student Musab Kazi slammed the “enemies of Islam,” the “illegal Zionist entity,” and America, insisting that the liberation of Palestine will be achieved by the “Muslims of strength” such as those in the room, and not through Western powers.

In December, UIC student Sadik Froukh delivered a sermon for the campus’s MSA, lauding the “courageous” Hamas terror group’s October 7 massacre — the deadliest attack against Jewish people since the Nazi Holocaust — claiming the brutal attacks “brought pride to the Islamic nation.”

The remarks come as Hamas’ October massacre of Jews in Israel has galvanized anti-Israel students into more and more radical rhetoric, in addition to staging pro-Hamas demonstrations on college campuses across the United States.

A mob of Yale students shout "VIVA VIVA PALESTINA" as they tear down an American flag on campus, cheering when it hits the floor. (Oh, and university cops do nothing in response. Nor does the administration) pic.twitter.com/4aghYw1NBo — Sahar Tartak🇱🇺🇸 (@sahar_tartak) April 21, 2024

The U.S.-designated Islamic terror group, whose charter calls openly for the murder of Jews and the elimination of the Jewish state through relentless jihad, perpetrated the worst terrorist attack in Israel’s history last year, in an operation stemming from its radical beliefs.

The multi-pronged October 7 attack saw some 3,000 terrorists burst into Israel by land, sea, and air and gun down participants at an outdoor music festival while others went door to door hunting for Jewish men, women, and children in local towns who were then subject to torture, rape, execution, immolation, and kidnapping.

The massacre, which drew parallels to scenes from the Nazi-era Holocaust, resulted in roughly 1,200 dead inside the Jewish state, over 4,800 more wounded, and at least 241 hostages of all ages taken — of which nearly 130 remain captive.

The vast majority of the victims are civilians and include dozens of American citizens.