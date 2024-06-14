Funds from anti-Second Amendment activist and leftist billionaire Michael Bloomberg are backing the campaign of Sheri Biggs in her bid for South Carolina’s third congressional district.

Biggs and Mark Burns will now face off in a runoff election after neither candidate received more than 50 percent of the vote during the June 11 Republican primary. The runoff election will take place on June 25. The runoff winner will face Democrat primary winner Bryon Best.

Biggs has portrayed herself as a political outsider who is “pro-Second Amendment and pro-Trump.”

However, one of the PACs backing her appears to come from anti-Second Amendment sources.

Elect Principled Veterans Fund (EPV Fund or EPVF), a purported conservative super PAC, has spent over $300,000 in favor of Sheri Biggs in the race to replace Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-SC), who announced that he would not seek reelection.

Elect Principled Veterans Fund had raised more than $2.5 million to elect veterans who want to run for Congress.

However, EPV Fund does not raise most of its money; it receives almost all of its funds from another super PAC, With Honor Fund II. With Honor Fund II raised more than $10.5 million in receipts for the 2024 cycle.

With Honor Fund II is partly funded by Everytown for Gun Safety Victory Fund, which is largely financed by leftist billionaire Michael Bloomberg. Everytown for Gun Safety Victory Fund gave with Honor Fund II $100,000.

EPV Fund’s list of backed candidates is largely a collection of more moderate Republicans, such as Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI), and others.

Coincidentally, With Honor Fund II and EPV Fund have the same treasurer, Timothy Koch.

Burns has said that he hopes to go to Washington, DC, to support President Donald Trump.

“I think that we the people have spoken pretty loud and clear, that they support the greatest president in our lifetime, President Donald Trump. They support his plan, and they want to see a true, strong MAGA Republican go and represent them in Washington, D.C., and support president Trump.”