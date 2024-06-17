Attorneys for Hunter Biden reportedly filed a motion on Monday requesting a “new trial on all counts,” then withdrew the motion.

NBC News reporter Gary Grumbach reported that attorneys for the son of President Joe Biden had filed a motion asking Judge Maryellen Noreika, who oversaw Hunter’s gun trial, for a “new trial on all counts for lack of jurisdiction.”

“The Third Circuit [appeals court], however, did not then and has not yet issued its mandate as to the orders dismissing either appeal,” Abbe Lowell, the attorney for Hunter wrote in the filing, according to the New York Post. “Thus, when this Court empaneled the jury on June 3, 2024 and proceeded to trial, it was without jurisdiction to do so.”

The motion was then reportedly “deleted at the request of the counsel,” according to the website Court Listener:

Hunter Biden, through his attorneys, filed a motion asking Judge Noreika to grant him a "new trial on all counts," citing what they consider to be a lack of jurisdiction. pic.twitter.com/xpAGttHl5H — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) June 17, 2024

On June 11, a Delaware jury found Hunter guilty on all three gun charges.

Hunter Biden was charged with one count of making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm, one count of possessing a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance, along with one count of making a false statement concerning information that is required for a licensed federal firearms dealer to keep.

The younger Biden is facing up to 25 years in prison and roughly $750,000 in fines, according to court documents.