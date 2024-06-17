Obama: ‘I Frankly Watch Sports Mostly’; People ‘Feel Turned Off by the Political Discourse’

Former President Barack Obama despairs at the state of political discourse in 2024, telling some 80 digital content creators we live in a “cynical time” and he finds solace in watching sports instead.

The Hill reports Obama made his revelation at a glittering Biden campaign fundraiser with the president on Saturday in Los Angeles, telling a select group of TikTok and Instagram creators he understands the challenge “influencers” face avoiding politics in their work.

“We live in a cynical time,” Obama said. “Let’s face it: I think a lot of the people who watch you, listen to you, who are fans of you — a lot of times they feel turned off by the political discourse.”

“I get it,” he continued. “You know, I frankly watch sports, mostly. Because it feels like everything is slash and burn.”

Despite his reticence to partake of current politics Obama went on to pitch for Biden and offer his backing, urging his audience to stop and listen to the octogenarian Democrat’s message.

Obama, 19 years younger than Biden, acknowledged many young, progressive creators are skeptical of Biden — but argued their beliefs are shared, even if the latter is accused of being less than physically able to execute his public duties.

Biden freezes before Obama grabs his arm and leads him off stage. Yikes! 😳 pic.twitter.com/nCgAGitoQ6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 16, 2024

“Joe Biden, you may not agree with everything he does,” Obama said. “By the way, you didn’t agree with everything I did. And that’s OK. Because in a big, messy, complicated country like this, there are going to be disagreements.”

“But Joe Biden’s basic trajectory — what he believes in his core,” he continued. “Nine times out of 10, he’s going to make decisions that accord with your core beliefs.”

Obama encouraged the creators to look past their differences, however, and find common ground. He also urged them to use their platforms to boost the president, the Hill report noted.

“I need you guys to use your influence, and it doesn’t have to be boring. I don’t expect you to have a bunch of charts and graphs,” Obama said. “I understand folks are swiping or scrolling, and you’ve got to use humor and you’ve got to use other things that are engaging people.”