ACLU Suing Louisiana for Ten Commandments in Public Schools: ‘Not Sunday Schools’

Paul Bois

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) announced on Wednesday that it will be suing the state of Louisiana over its new law requiring the display of the Ten Commandments in public schools.

As Breitbart News reported, the state of Louisiana became the first in the nation to mandate that the Ten Commandments be displayed in public school classrooms after Republican Gov. Jeff Landry signed it into law.

“Louisiana is the first state to successfully pass legislation requiring the display of the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms, including state-funded universities, since the Supreme Court voted 5-4 to banish the tenets from America’s classrooms in 1980,” said the report.

“Efforts to restore the commandments to public schools are active in other states, including Texas, Oklahoma, and Utah, although none so far have been successful,” it added.

Hours after it became law, the ACLU announced it would be fighting it in court.

“We’re suing Louisiana for requiring all public schools to display the Ten Commandments in every classroom. Public schools are not Sunday schools,” it said, adding that it will join with ACLU Louisiana and other organizations to “fight with everything we have to stop this blatantly unconstitutional law.”

It should be noted that the specific bill in question said that no state or taxpayer funds can be used to display the Ten Commandments and only allowed for schools to use donated funds.

“History records that James Madison, the fourth President of the United States of America, stated that ‘(w)e have staked the whole future of our new nation . . . upon the capacity of each of ourselves to govern ourselves according to the moral principles of the Ten Commandments,”‘ the bill reads.

Other groups opposed the law, charging that it imposes Christianity on students.

“It is meant to impose Christianity on all students in Louisiana’s public schools, even if they belong to a minority religion or no religion at all,” The Center for Inquiry’s director of government affairs Azhar Majeed wrote in a June 14 letter to Governor Landry.

People of various persuasions voiced their approval and disapproval of the law on social media.

