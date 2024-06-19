Biden campaign advisers say they are planning to use in political ads the guilty verdict in the recent case brought against former President Donald Trump by Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, in a move that should shock no one.

According to Politico, Biden advisers are aiming to keep “Trump’s felony conviction top-of-mind for voters who haven’t yet fully tuned into the election.”

“We’ve seen in polling since the conviction that the more the conviction is front and center in voters’ attention, the worse it is for Trump,” a Biden campaign pollster told the outlet anonymously.

The pollster said research showed that Trump’s conviction “could effectively be used in a broader depiction of Trump as being self-centered and unwilling to take responsibility for his actions.”

Trump had argued throughout the entire trial that the charges, of violating New York state laws on falsifying business records, was “election interference” meant to help Biden in the election. Trump is appealing the ruling.

The Biden campaign’s plan to seize on the guilty verdict as part of a $50 million June ad buy in battleground states now validates Trump’s assertions.

Biden campaign officials said the plan was “part of an ongoing effort to frame the election around a character contrast between the two candidates.” Politico reported:

Trump’s felony convictions, they argue, are proof of their larger message that he is out for himself, a theme they’ve hit repeatedly since Trump clinched the nomination earlier this spring. They also pointed to the latter half of the ad, when they contrasted Biden as “working” for voters to lower health care costs.

“It all comes back to the harm that he’s going to inflict on people because he’s looking out, fighting for one person, and that’s Donald Trump,” Biden communications director Michael Tyler said. “That’s true of the criminal convictions and that’s true of everything that he wants to do [in a second term] … That is the connective tissue that we’re building as we approach the debate.”

The Biden campaign officials often downplayed the trial before the verdict, but now that a guilty verdict was returned, they told Politico knowing how a conviction would resonate with voters was “nearly impossible until it happened.”

A second Biden campaign pollster told Politico,” it’s now important for the campaign to “keep it in the bloodstream and not let it fade from voters’ minds.”

