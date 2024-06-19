DETROIT, Michigan — Political strategist Roger Stone told Breitbart News he believes President Joe Biden will be “replaced” by Democrats in the 2024 presidential election, naming former first lady Michelle Obama as a potential replacement.

After being asked if he thinks Biden will drop out of the 2024 presidential race, Stone replied, “If you went to the Turning Point event in Palm Beach — which was a great event — I predicted in my remarks that shortly before the convention, the Democrats would recognize that Joe Biden is just not capable of getting through another campaign.”

Stone spoke with Breitbart News on Saturday at Turning Point Action’s “The People’s Convention” in Detroit, Michigan.

“If anything, things are worse now than they were then,” he said, adding that Biden is “non compos mentis.”

“It’s quite obvious,” Stone continued. “The epic corruption of his family — including his son, his brother, and others — has now manifested. Everyone can see it.”

Stone added that he therefore believes “the chances are greater than they have ever been before that Joe Biden will be replaced — that shortly before the convention, he will announce his decision, not to resign, but to not run again.”

“He will throw it open to the convention,” Stone said. “And I still believe the convention will draft Michelle Obama.”

“Now, I haven’t said Michelle Obama is running for president or wants to run for president,” Stone clarified. “But I think the Democrats may persuade her that she could be their last best chance to stop Donald Trump’s return to the White House.”

