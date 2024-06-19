WATCH — Roger Stone: Those Involved in Russian Collusion Hoax Should Be Prosecuted; ‘That’s Justice’

DETROIT, Michigan — Political strategist Roger Stone told Breitbart News that those involved in the Russian collusion hoax should be prosecuted if it is true that all Americans have equal protection under the law.

“We need to have equal protection under the law,” Stone told Breitbart News on Saturday during Turning Point Action’s “The People’s Convention” in Detroit, Michigan.

Stone continued, “So, this whole Democrat media cabal revenge thing is, no – as someone who is convicted of lying to Congress when there was nothing to lie about, when there was no underlying crime that would motivate me to lie — I look at Hillary Clinton, who lied to Congress, James Comey, who lied to Congress, John Brennan, who lied to Congress, Andrew McCabe, who lied to Congress. And they lied to Congress regarding material matters, important matters. Again, the two-tiered justice system.”

“Why should Steve Bannon go to prison for denying a Congressional subpoena, but it’s perfectly alright when Merrick Garland does it?” Stone asked. “It’s the two-tiered justice system.”

“So, no, we’re not looking for revenge,” Stone added. “What we’re looking for is equal protection under the law.”

“And those who have broken the law, those who engaged in treasonous activities, such as the Russian collusion hoax, yes, I do think that they should be prosecuted,” Stone said.

“That’s not revenge; that’s justice,” Stone asserted.

Stone was reacting to a Manhattan jury finding former President Donald Trump guilty in May on 34 counts that Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has asserted are felonies, noting the numerous cases in which Democrats have engaged in activities for which they could be prosecuted.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.