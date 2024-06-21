Former President Donald Trump supports displaying the Ten Commandments in public schools, asserting that this might be the “FIRST MAJOR STEP IN THE REVIVAL OF RELIGION” following the Louisiana law requiring public schools to display the Ten Commandments in classrooms and state-funded universities.

In an all-caps post, Trump wrote, “I LOVE THE TEN COMMANDMENTS IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS, PRIVATE SCHOOLS, AND MANY OTHER PLACES, FOR THAT MATTER.”

“READ IT — HOW CAN WE, AS A NATION, GO WRONG???” Trump asked. “THIS MAY BE, IN FACT, THE FIRST MAJOR STEP IN THE REVIVAL OF RELIGION, WHICH IS DESPERATELY NEEDED, IN OUR COUNTRY. BRING BACK TTC!!! MAGA2024.”

Trump’s declaration follows Louisiana becoming the first state in the nation requiring the Ten Commandments to be displayed in public school classrooms. GOP Gov. Jeff Landry (R) signed the bill on Wednesday, which according to the AP “requires a poster-sized display of the Ten Commandments in ‘large, easily readable font’ in all public classrooms, from kindergarten to state-funded universities.”

“Recognizing the historical role of the Ten Commandments accords with our nation’s history and faithfully reflects the understanding of the founders of our nation with respect to the necessity of civic morality to a functional self-government,” an outline of the bill reads.

“History records that James Madison, the fourth President of the United States of America, stated that ‘(w)e have staked the whole future of our new nation . . . upon the capacity of each of ourselves to govern ourselves according to the moral principles of the Ten Commandments,'” it continues.

The bill requires the changes by no later than January 1, 2025, requiring each public school governing authority to display the Ten Commandments with a “minimum requirement that the Ten Commandments shall be displayed on a poster or framed document that is at least eleven inches by fourteen inches.”

Per the outline, the text will be as follows:

The Ten Commandments

I AM the LORD thy God.

Thou shalt have no other gods before me.

Thou shalt not make to thyself any graven images.

Thou shalt not take the Name of the Lord thy God in vain.

Remember the Sabbath day, to keep it holy.

Honor thy father and thy mother, that thy days may be long upon the land which the Lord thy God giveth thee.

Thou shalt not kill.

Thou shalt not commit adultery.

Thou shalt not steal.

Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor.

Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor’s house.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) quickly announced that it will sue Louisiana over its new law requiring the display of the Ten Commandments in public schools. However, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill (R) made it clear in a statement that she is “looking forward to defending” the law.

“The 10 Commandments are pretty simple (don’t kill, steal, cheat on your wife), but they also are important to our country’s foundations,” Murrill wrote in a post on X.

“Moses, who you may recall brought the 10 Commandments down from Mount Sinai, appears eight times in carvings that ring the United States Supreme Court Great Hall ceiling,” she noted. “I look forward to defending the law.”