Hunter Biden’s Washington, DC, bar license was suspended Tuesday, and he remains suspended in Connecticut under an administrative suspension for not paying a small fee.

Hunter, a convicted felon, cannot hold a bar license in D.C., per the D.C. Bar Association code of conduct rules.

Hunter was admitted to the bar in D.C. in 2007, according to the bar’s records search.

Hunter first passed the bar in Connecticut just after graduating from Yale Law School in 1997. The passage rate for first time test takers of the Connecticut bar exam is 55 percent.

A Delaware jury on June 11 found Hunter guilty on all three gun charges he was tried for after only several hours of deliberating. More on the trial is here.

