A CBS News/YouGov poll published this week shows former President Donald Trump is making gains with black voters, with support at 23 percent — nearly double from 2020.

Exit polling in 2020 showed only 12 percent black voter support for Trump (which was still higher than in 2016, at only eight percent).

At the same time Trump has been gaining support among black voters, black voter support for President Joe Biden is down significantly.

Exit polls in 2020 showed 87 percent support for Biden, according to CNN. However, the recent CBS News/YouGov poll only 75 percent support.

Politico Magazine recently interviewed several black men in Milwaukee who are part of a pilot program for an voter advocacy group focused on increasing black male voting participation, and found lackluster support for Biden.

.@SenatorTimScott told Breitbart News the trial Democrats are dragging Donald Trump through is only driving black voters away from Democrats. https://t.co/zYpVQJIDMC — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 16, 2024

“Sleepy Joe?” barber Rome Simmons said when asked about Biden. “You see the way he shuffles around. Hell, I’d be sleepy, too.”

Lorenzo Davis, a barber and ambassador for a pilot program by voter advocacy group Black Men Vote, told the outlet he was voting for Trump.

“He’s about business,” Davis told Politico. “I agree with him that we should have more American-made products.”

The Trump campaign earlier this month launched a group aimed at courting black voters.

.@JaniyahRthomas: “President Trump is willing to show up and meet people where they’re at.” President Trump showed up to Detroit and listened to members of the community. A community that has been abandoned by inflation and mass illegal immigration caused by Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/Nxh6wQ9xTE — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) June 16, 2024

