An illegal alien, wanted for murder in the Dominican Republic, has been found living in the sanctuary state of Massachusetts.

The illegal alien first entered the United States in October 2015 on a visitor visa and departed that same month. At a later date, the illegal alien arrived as a got-away, likely successfully crossing the U.S.-Mexico border as most got-aways arrive.

In April, law enforcement in the Dominican Republic issued a warrant for the illegal alien’s arrest, charging him with murder and facing 30 years in prison.

On June 20, he was arraigned in Westborough, Massachusetts, on identification violation and larceny charges. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) then lodged a detainer requesting custody of him.

That same day, ICE agents arrested the illegal alien in West Boylston, Massachusetts. He remains in ICE custody pending deportation from the U.S.

“This Dominican fugitive is a suspected murderer who fled to Massachusetts rather than facing justice in his home country,” ICE official Todd Lyons said in a statement.

Since Biden took office in late January 2021, roughly two million illegal alien got-aways have successfully crossed the southern border.

